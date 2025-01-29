CSM Offers Empowering, Entertaining Events in February 2025

Gallery Exhibit: Iterations by Laurel Lukaszewski. Through March 7. Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery, Hank Willoughby Foundation Center for the Arts (FA Building), La Plata Campus at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. “Iterations is both a literal interpretation of the same subject matter case in different materials and a more flexible examination of imagery that I’ve returned to again and again in my work,” Lukaszewski said of her work. “In particular, I continually return to the figure of the rabbit throughout my work. The rabbit, in all its forms, represents a childhood obsession – an unfulfilled desire to possess and love something soft and vulnerable. In my work, these creatures symbolize all the things I have desired but could not have – simultaneously embodying dreams and disappointment.” Free admission. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2025/01/iterations-laurel-lukaszewski.html.

WomenLead Conference Registration. Registration opens Friday, Feb. 7. Public registration opens Feb. 7 for the WomenLead Conference scheduled for Saturday, March 22, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Room 13, Center for Business and Industry, La Plata Campus at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. WomenLead is a one-day conference in celebration of Women’s History Month, designed to empower and energize women entrepreneurs and nonprofit pioneers. WomenLead will energize attendees and provide access to expert insights, tangible tips, and resources through breakout sessions and a panel discussion. The keynote speaker is Mia Williams, a Prince George’s County native and the Founder of the Colors of Her Success, a professional networking organization. The conference is open to all. Free admission. Register at WomenLead Conference.

Ward Virts Concert Series: Brian Ganz, piano. Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. Building B, rooms 103-105, Prince Frederick Campus at 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick. Award-winning pianist Brian Ganz returns for his 20th year in the Ward Virts Concert Series. Ganz has performed as a soloist with numerous orchestras throughout the United States and in Taiwan. He has worked with conductors including Leonard Slatkin, Marin Alsop, Mstislav Rostropovich, and Yoel Levi. At his performances at CSM, he traditionally includes a few works that are part of an ongoing project now in its 14th year, the performance of the complete works of Frederic Chopin. Free admission. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2025/02/brian-ganz-piano-2-8-2025.html.

Gallery Talk: Iterations by Laurel Lukaszewski. Thursday, Feb. 13, at 2:30 p.m. Lobby of the Hank Willoughby Foundation Center for the Arts (FA Building), La Plata Campus at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. The artist speaks about her works and origins. Free admission. Free admission. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2025/02/iterations-laurel-lukaszewski-talk.html.

Info session for Military-Connected Students. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m. John E. Harms Academic Center (Building A), Prince Frederick Campus at 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick. This Maryland Department of Labor info session will provide information regarding American Legion, employment opportunities, how to file VA claims, and any other VA resources. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2025/02/md-dept-of-labor-infosession.html.

Multigenerational Workforce Forum. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 8:30 a.m. SMART Building, University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland at 44219 Airport Road in California. Discover how Southern Maryland residents can work, learn, and thrive together across generations in a morning of interactive discussions and networking. Workers of all ages will share perspectives on life and work in Southern Maryland, learn from each other, and explore the dynamics of the multigenerational workforce. Free admission, but tickets required. Sponsored by Leadership Southern Maryland, The Patuxent Partnership, USMSM, College of Southern Maryland, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Calvert County Chamber of Commerce/Young Professionals Network, Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, KBR, and the MIL Corp.

Confirm your free tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/southern-maryland-multigenerational-workforce-forum-tickets-1120109199769