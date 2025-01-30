UPDATE: Felony Assault on Officers Among Charges After Woman Crashes into Police Car in St. Mary’s County

UPDATE 1/30/2025: Sabrina B. Thompson, 26, , of Texas was arrested on January 30, 2025, following a reported series of events involving multiple assaults, property damage, and a violation of an out-of-state protective order. Court documents detail a police pursuit through Lexington Park that ended with Thompson facing six charges, including felony assault on law enforcement officers.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an apartment complex on Liberty Street in Lexington Park after reports of an assault in progress. The Emergency Communications Center (ECC) advised that a white Jeep, allegedly driven by Thompson, was leaving the area. Deputies located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, but Thompson reportedly refused to comply and fled the scene.

During the pursuit, Thompson’s vehicle intentionally reversed into a patrol car occupied by Deputy Welch, causing $3,000 in damage. Deputy Jerew attempted to open the driver’s side door, but Thompson accelerated forward, nearly striking Jerew with the vehicle. The chase continued as Thompson drove off the roadway into grass near the St. Mary’s Landing apartment complex and ignored multiple traffic signals. At one point, her vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic on Great Mills Road, ran red lights, and drove through several residential areas, narrowly avoiding collisions with other vehicles.

The pursuit concluded near Three Notch Road and Valley Drive when deputies immobilized Thompson’s vehicle. She was taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Court records indicate that during the initial altercation at the apartment complex, Thompson assaulted an adult male victim by attempting to throw him to the ground and forcibly taking his phone. She also allegedly pushed a four-year-old juvenile victim, identified as the male victim’s child, to the ground.

Further investigation revealed an active protective order issued in Texas, which prohibits Thompson from contacting the victims or visiting their residence. The order also restrains her from assaulting, harassing, or stalking the protected individuals. Deputies confirmed the protective order’s validity, which extends through April 4, 2033.

Thompson faces the following charges:

Second-Degree Assault (Misdemeanor) – Two counts for allegedly assaulting the adult male victim and the juvenile victim.

Malicious Destruction of Property (Misdemeanor) – For the intentional damage to Deputy Welch’s patrol car.

Second-Degree Assault on Law Enforcement (Felony) – Two counts for actions that endangered Deputy Welch and Deputy Jerew during the pursuit.

Violation of an Out-of-State Protective Order (Misdemeanor) – For disregarding the protective order issued in Texas.

Each misdemeanor assault charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a $2,500 fine, while the felony assault charges carry harsher potential penalties.

Thompson appeared before the St. Mary’s County District Court on January 30, 2025, for a bond review hearing, where the court denied bond and ordered her held without bail. Her next court date is set for March 3, 2025.

October 18, 2024, Violation

Court records indicate that on October 18, 2024, Thompson allegedly violated an out-of-state order. The case was filed on October 20, 2024, in St. Mary’s County District Court, and multiple attempts were made to serve her with a summons, all of which were unsuccessful.

Due to repeated failures to serve the summons, an arrest warrant was issued on January 22, 2025, by Judge Tina Jenkins. That warrant was served on January 30, 2025.

October 21, 2024, Violation

A second case against Thompson was filed on October 27, 2024, related to another alleged violation of an out-of-state order on October 21, 2024. This case also led to the issuance of an arrest warrant by Judge Kelly Bailey.

The warrants was served on January 30, 2025, after a car chase in Lexington Park.



