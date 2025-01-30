Assault at St. Charles High School Sends Staff Member to Urgent Care Facility

January 30, 2025

Charles County Sheriff's Office CCSO Press Release stock photoOn Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 12:22 p.m. a student at St. Charles High School approached two students in the hallway and began assaulting both students, causing a physical altercation to begin.

A staff member attempted to intervene and was inadvertently struck by one of the students causing the staff member to fall to the floor.

Two of the students were treated by the school nurse for minor injuries. The staff member was transported to an urgent care facility.

Charges are pending for the student who began the altercation.

The students will also face disciplinary action in accordance with the Charles County Public Schools Code of Student Conduct.

PFC Watkins is investigating.

