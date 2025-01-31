St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Two Subjects Wanted for FTA Child Support Hearings

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of these two individuals, who are each wanted on a Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for a Child Support Hearing.

If you have any information, please contact Cpl. Chad Hartzell at 240-309-5227 or Cpl. Kristi Nelson at 240-538-6104.

You can also report tips anonymously by calling Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or texting Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

