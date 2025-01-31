Leadership Southern Maryland Studies Regional Human Services and Housing Challenges

The Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) Executive Program Class of 2025 convened earlier this month to study the tri-county area’s critical housing and human services challenges.

They heard from industry leaders about the needs and concerns of children, low-income families, residents dealing with mental and behavioral health issues and domestic violence, and the limited stock of affordable and workforce housing in Southern Maryland.

Center for Children, Inc. Executive Director and LSM founding sponsor Cathy Meyers introduced the executives to the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) Assessment. ACE Assessments raise awareness of how children’s experiences of domestic violence, parental behavioral health issues, and economic insecurity can affect their ability to thrive in adulthood.

Participants spoke with human services, behavioral health, and housing specialists about challenges Southern Marylanders face in accessing the many community resources available to support them, securing affordable housing, and having reliable transportation.

Associate Judge of the Circuit Court of St. Mary’s County, the Hon. Amy Lorenzini, provided a judicial education brief and described special initiatives of the court, such as the Family Law Court Help Clinic, which provides free legal assistance with family law matters and the Family Recovery Court Program that offers assistance to parents with substance abuse or mental health issues.

Leadership Southern Maryland’s flagship Executive Program is an interactive and life-enriching nine-month, tuition-based “behind-the-scenes” experience designed to enhance the collaborative abilities of our region’s top senior professionals. LSM is now accepting applications for the Executive Program Class of 2026. We welcome mid- to senior-level executives representing diverse geographic locations, industries, professions, and other backgrounds who are committed to addressing the community needs of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties. For more information, visit www.leadershipsomd.org.