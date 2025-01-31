Ray Bivens Appointed Director of St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are pleased to announce the appointment of Ray Bivens as the new Director of the Department of Recreation & Parks. Mr. Bivens, a distinguished parks and recreation leader with more than 30 years of experience, assumed his new role on January 27, 2025.

Mr. Bivens began his career as a teenager in the Maryland Conservation Corps, developing a lifelong passion for natural resources and recreation management.

His professional journey has included roles with the Maryland Park Service, Patuxent and Western Maryland 4-H Centers, Allegany County Board of Education, and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Parks and Recreation.

Since 2013, Mr. Bivens has served as the Director of Delaware State Parks, overseeing the management of more than 26,000 acres of parkland, a $55 million annual budget, and over 700 employees. Under his leadership, Delaware State Parks earned the prestigious National Recreation and Parks Association (NRPA) Gold Medal Award twice, recognizing it as one of the best-managed park systems in the nation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ray Bivens to St. Mary’s County,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy. “His exceptional track record in parks and recreation management and his commitment to innovation and community engagement make him the perfect choice to lead our Department of Recreation & Parks.”

Mr. Bivens has been honored with numerous awards, including the 2021 State Park Director of the Year and the National Association of State Park Directors Distinguished Service Award. He is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Parks and Recreation Administration and serves as Chair-Elect of the NRPA Commission for Accreditation of Parks and Recreation Agencies.

“I am both humbled and honored to be selected to serve in this position,” said Mr. Bivens. “St. Mary’s County has a very strong recreation and parks program, and I look forward to working with community members, staff, and Commissioners to help make our system the best park system in Maryland.”

Mr. Bivens holds a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Management from Frostburg State University and a Master’s in Organizational Leadership from Wilmington University. He is currently an adjunct graduate professor at Clemson University and an Honorary Commander for Dover Air Force Base.