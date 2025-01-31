ArtWorks@7th Presents Their “Head in the Clouds” Held January 30, 2025 – February 23, 2025

This month, the artists at ArtWorks@7th provide their interpretation of “Head in the Clouds”. Having our head in the clouds is about giving ourselves permission to dream and dream big. An artist might be guided by whimsy and fancy in their creations as a way of capturing the chaos.

In art, the phrase can also be interpreted literally, as in a painting where a character’s head is surrounded by clouds.

In romantic era paintings, clouds represented the turbulent and ever-changing nature of inner states (feelings, emotions, thoughts). Clouds can in this sense represent the passing and fleeting nature of time, thoughts, and perception.

Our guest artist for the month of February is Sandra Steedle. Sandra has spent the last 25+ years working in one way or another in the arts field. From murals, to commissioned paintings of people and animals, to interior design and graphic design, to teaching children and teens…Sandra has found painting to be one of the most therapeutic and spiritual experiences.



Scripture inspired her most recent set of work. “With each of these paintings I began by praying. Prayer is the most powerful experience one can have. I prayed for the Lord to lead me to His Words… to inspire each work. From there I started by writing the scripture verse on the blank canvas, than painted loosely and abstractly until I began to see an image emerge and show itself.”

Please join us at our opening reception on Saturday, February 1 from 1 to 4 PM. Light refreshments will be served.

Money spent locally stays in the local economy and continues to strengthen the economic base of the entire community. Small local businesses make indispensable contributions to communities and neighborhoods. Supporting local artists allows them the opportunity to continue to serve their communities.

You will often see members of Artworks@7th supporting local charities and organizations by participating in art shows, teaching workshops, and donating items for fundraisers.

ArtWorks@7th is located at 8905 Chesapeake Avenue (near 2nd street) in North Beach, Maryland. Our hours are Thursday through Sunday, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

