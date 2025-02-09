Cinderella Society: Giving New Life to Formalwear and Unforgettable Memories

Cinderella Society originally started before COVID but faced challenges during the pandemic. Now, Brittany and Katrina are bringing the mission back to life, ensuring that students across Southern Maryland have access to stunning formalwear at no cost.

“Prom and formal events are milestones, and we believe everyone should have the chance to dress up, have fun, and make incredible memories,” said Katrina.

Thanks to the kindness of the community, Cinderella Society is making these moments possible—one dress and suit at a time.

Prom and spring formal season is right around the corner, and thanks to Cinderella Society, every young person in Southern Maryland has the chance to shine.

On March 15 and 16, from 10 AM to 4 PM, at Tolerance Hall at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, Cinderella Society will be offering free formalwear to students looking for the perfect outfit to make their night unforgettable.

Led by Brittany and Katrina, Cinderella Society is about more than just fashion it’s about creating lasting memories. Whether it’s a show-stopping gown, a sleek suit, or the right accessories to complete the look, their goal is to make sure everyone walks into their big event feeling confident and special.

Beyond that, this initiative embraces sustainability, giving beautiful dresses and stylish suits a second life instead of collecting dust in closets. “We love knowing these clothes get another chance to make someone’s night magical,” said Brittany.

Cinderella Society is powered by community support and is accepting donations of formalwear, including prom and spring formal dresses, suits, formal shoes, costume jewelry, shapewear, ties, and other accessories (no casual wear) please.

Even if you don’t have items to donate, you can still be a part of the magic by spreading the word. Tell your friends, family, and neighbors, and share their mission in local groups and on social media. The more people who know, the more young people can step into their special night with confidence and style.

Where to Donate

St. Mary’s County:

47362 Chadwick Lane, Park Hall, MD (permanent drop-off location)

45451 Baringer Drive, California, MD (permanent drop-off location)

23268 Dairy Barn Drive, Leonardtown, MD

39980 Dockser Drive, Mechanicsville, MD (large blue tote bag on porch)

Calvert County:

375 Medallion Drive, Prince Frederick, MD

1525 Byron Court, Port Republic, MD

12699 Mill Creek Drive, Lusby, MD

Charles County:

Custom Kitchens by Design (Monday-Friday, 9 AM – 5 PM, permanent drop-off location)

Cedar Point Federal Credit Union Branches (dresses only, please)

