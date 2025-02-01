Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Announces Passing of James “Jim” D’Amico Sr

It is with deep sadness that The Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad share the news of the passing of James “Jim” D’Amico Sr. He was a cherished member of our department, and his loss is deeply felt by all of us.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Jim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

Services are as followed:

Viewing: is Monday February 3, 2025, from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the Huntingtown United Methodist Church, 4020 Hunting Creek Rd, in Huntingtown MD, 20639

Services: To be held Tuesday February 4, 2025 at 11:00 am, at the Huntingtown United Methodist Church