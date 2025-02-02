Calvert County Sheriff’s Office K9 Stryker Retires After 7 Years of Service

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office bids a heartfelt farewell to K9 Stryker, who has faithfully served our community with loyalty and dedication since 2017.

Partnered with S/DFC Idol, Stryker has been an exceptional member of the team, excelling in Narcotics Detection, Criminal Apprehension, Tracking, and Article Search.

Throughout his career, Stryker was deployed 64 times, resulting in 48 K9 apprehensions, and conducted 150 drug sniffs, leading to 116 criminal drug apprehensions. His bravery and commitment have made a lasting impact on keeping our community safe.

Now, it’s time for Stryker to hang up his vest and enjoy a well-deserved retirement filled with belly rubs, treats, and all the toys! He will live out his golden years with his handler, S/DFC Idol, and family.

Thank you, Stryker, for your unwavering service. You’ll always be remembered as the ‘goodest boy’. We wish you a happy, healthy, and restful retirement — you’ve earned it!

