Shuck & Stout Celebrates Maryland Oysters & Beer as FeBREWary Kicks Off Maryland Beer Month

As February, or FeBREWary, kicks off Maryland Beer Month in partnership with the Brewers Association of Maryland, the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Maryland’s Best program is kicking off Shuck & Stout by inviting consumers to head to local restaurants and tasting rooms for Maryland oyster and beer pairings.

The Brewers Association of Maryland will return to the Silver Spring Civic Building for this year’s Love Thy Beer tasting event on Friday, February 7, 2025.

“February is a great time to celebrate local oysters and beer,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Not only are these two great tasting products, you’re also supporting local jobs and the economy. Shuck & Stout is a great initiative to get out to some of Maryland’s best restaurants and event venues to taste two delicious Maryland products.”



Oysters are nutritious, as they are high in micronutrients, low in calories, and contain many vitamins and minerals. Both oyster and beer are a vital piece in Maryland’s economy. In 2023, Maryland Eastern oysters had a commercial landing of about 6.1 million pounds, equating to $31.1 million in dockside value.

In 2024, 20,200 bushels of oyster shells were recycled from Maryland restaurants, equaling a total of 10.1 million shells that were recycled and planted back into the Bay to help grow future oyster populations.

Additionally, there are 143 breweries in Maryland that produced 269,509 barrels of beer in 2023, according to the Brewers Association. The Comptroller of Maryland reported that Maryland beer contributed over $6.9 million in revenue to the state through taxes in 2024.

Pairings around the State will be available beginning February 1. With more than 30 farm breweries and a variety of oysters, there are endless delicious combinations of oysters and beers to try. To find information about participating locations and promotions for the month, visit marylandsbest.maryland.gov.

For more information about how to participate in the Shuck and Stout promotion, please contact Maryland’s Best Director of Special Programs Kristin Hanna at [email protected].