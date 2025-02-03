Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad Receives $5,000 Grant from Homes For Heroes

The Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad has been awarded a generous $5,000 grant from Homes For Heroes, thanks to a nomination by Jimmy Hayden, a Homes For Heroes affiliate with RE/MAX Realty Group of Leonardtown, MD.

This vital funding will support the squad’s operations and lifesaving services for the local community and contribute to their ongoing building renovation fund drive.

Homes For Heroes is committed to supporting those who serve their communities, including military personnel, teachers, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and healthcare providers. Through their program, eligible Heroes save an average of $3,640 when buying or selling real estate at no additional cost.

“I am honored to support the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad and recognize their dedication to protecting our community,” said Jimmy Hayden. “This grant is a small way of giving back to those who give so much and is very much needed for their renovation.”

The Homes For Heroes Foundation will officially present the donation on February 17th at 4 p.m. during a live-streamed event on the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. The community is encouraged to attend the event at the rescue squad’s building to witness this significant moment.

Donations to support the squad can be made through their PayPal link at www.hvrs.org.

For more information about Homes For Heroes and their efforts to help Heroes save money when buying or selling a home, visit Jimmy Hayden’s affiliate page.