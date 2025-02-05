Hollywood CVS Pharmacy Closing in March of 2025

CVS Pharmacy in Hollywood has announced they will close on Tuesday, March 4th, 2025. As of February 2025, all prescriptions will be sent to the CVS Pharmacy in California (located at 22565 Three Notch Road, California.)

If you are in the Leonardtown area, please call the Hollywood location to have them send orders/prescriptions to the Leonardtown CVS.

In 2024, CVS Health continued its strategic plan, initiated in 2021, to close approximately 900 stores nationwide by the end of the 2024, which is has come to over 900 locations, accounting for about 10% of its total stores.

In addition to CVS closing stores, Walgreens announced in 2024 that they will be closing over 1,000 stores over the next three years. The company plans to close around 450 stores in fiscal year 2025. The Lexington Park location is closed, however, stores remain in Leonardtown, Charlotte Hall, Lusby, Prince Frederick, La Plata, and Waldorf.

Rite Aid has also been closing stores as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company has closed nearly 550 stores since October of 2023.

