Suspect Struck and Killed After Attempting to Run Across I-495 While Fleeing Police in Prince George’s County

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal police-involved pedestrian collision that occurred on Saturday, February 1, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

The preliminary investigation revealed on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at approximately 7:58p.m., police officers found a car, stolen in a carjacking earlier in the day, in the parking lot of a business in the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Road.

While observing the vehicle, an adult woman got into the vehicle and started driving. Officers with Prince George’s County Police, Forest Heights Police, and Edmonston Police departments attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver in the vehicle failed to stop and crashed the vehicle in the rear of the same parking lot.

The woman exited the vehicle and attempted to cross I-495 on foot. While attempting to cross the interstate, the woman was struck by two uninvolved vehicles.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene. Occupants of the uninvolved vehicles were not injured and remained on scene until investigators arrived.

The IID, with assistance from the Maryland State Police Crash Team, is investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the IID at (240) 576-7070 or by email at [email protected]. The IID will generally release the name of the decedent and any involved officers within two business days of the incident, although that period may be extended, if necessary, pursuant to IID protocol. IID will generally release body-worn camera footage within 20 business days of an incident.

There may be situations where more than 20 days is necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to shield the identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.