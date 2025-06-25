UPDATE: Attorney General Announces No Charges Will Be Filed in Fatal Officer-Involved Pedestrian Collison in Prince George’s County

UPDATE 6/25/2025: Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced his decision not to seek charges in the Saturday, February 1, 2025 fatal officer-involved pedestrian collision in Oxon Hill, Prince George’s County, Maryland.

On Saturday, February 1, 2025, at approximately 7:58 p.m., officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD), Forest Heights Police Department (FHPD), and the Chief of the Edmonston Police Department (EPD) were conducting surveillance on an unoccupied Mercedes sedan in the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

The Mercedes had been reported stolen earlier that day in connection with a carjacking and was located parked in a commercial parking lot.

During the officers’ surveillance, an adult female – later identified as Aniyah Redd – entered the vehicle and began to drive away. Officers activated their emergency lights and sirens and attempted to initiate a traffic stop; however, Redd failed to comply. Instead, Redd drove behind a business within the lot, where she subsequently crashed. The Mercedes flipped onto its side during the collision.

As officers approached the Mercedes, they discovered that Redd had already exited the vehicle, climbed over a fence, and entered Interstate 495 (“the Beltway”) on foot.

While attempting to locate her, one officer observed Redd crossing the Beltway. She was then struck by two uninvolved vehicles.

Redd was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the impact. The occupants of the vehicles involved were uninjured, remained at the scene, and cooperated with investigators.

The Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) began investigating the fatal officer-involved pedestrian collision on Saturday, February 1, 2025, and concluded its investigation on June 18, 2025.

After completing its investigation and evaluating all the available evidence, the Office of the Attorney General has determined that none of the officers involved in the fatal officer-involved pedestrian collision committed a crime under Maryland law.

Accordingly, the Attorney General has declined to prosecute any of the officers in this case. A copy of the IID’s detailed investigative findings and analysis of relevant legal issues can be found in its declination report.



The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent and officers involved in the fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on Saturday, February 1, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The decedent has been identified as 23-year-old Aniyah Redd of Temple Hills, Maryland.

The Prince George’s County officers are identified as Sergeant Timothy Shomper, an 11-year veteran of the department with three years of prior service and Corporal David Gross, a 13-year veteran of the department with 11 years of prior service.

Sergeant Shomper and Corporal Gross are with the Patrol Services Division. The Forest Heights officer is identified as Officer Aaron Hazel a 10-month veteran of the department. Officer Hazel is with the Patrol Operations Division.

The IID continues to investigate the circumstances of the fatal pedestrian collision.

2/3/2025: The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal police-involved pedestrian collision that occurred on Saturday, February 1, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

The preliminary investigation revealed on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at approximately 7:58p.m., police officers found a car, stolen in a carjacking earlier in the day, in the parking lot of a business in the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Road.

While observing the vehicle, an adult woman got into the vehicle and started driving. Officers with Prince George’s County Police, Forest Heights Police, and Edmonston Police departments attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver in the vehicle failed to stop and crashed the vehicle in the rear of the same parking lot.

The woman exited the vehicle and attempted to cross I-495 on foot. While attempting to cross the interstate, the woman was struck by two uninvolved vehicles.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene. Occupants of the uninvolved vehicles were not injured and remained on scene until investigators arrived.

The IID, with assistance from the Maryland State Police Crash Team, is investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the IID at (240) 576-7070 or by email at [email protected]. The IID will generally release the name of the decedent and any involved officers within two business days of the incident, although that period may be extended, if necessary, pursuant to IID protocol. IID will generally release body-worn camera footage within 20 business days of an incident.

There may be situations where more than 20 days is necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to shield the identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.