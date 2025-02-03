Bicyclist Flown to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in Piney Point

February 3, 2025

On Monday, February 3, 2025, at approximately 1:22 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Piney Point Road and St. George’s Park Road in Piney Point, for the motor vehicle collision involving a bicyclist.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an adult female cyclist laying in the roadway after being struck by a vehicle.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby due to the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the woman to an area trauma center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the crash.


