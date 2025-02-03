One Injured After Rear-Ending School Bus in Bushwood, No Bus Occupants Injured

On Monday, February 3, 2025, at approximately 7:40 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 23000 Maddox Road in Bushwood, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a school bus.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle into the rear of the school bus, with one occupant of the sedan trapped.

Firefighters removed the occupant in under 10 minutes and confirmed no injuries to the bus occupants.

The occupant of the sedan was transported to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are handling the crash investigation.

Photo courtesy of our Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

