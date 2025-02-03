Callaway Man Charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Firearms Violations in St. Mary’s County

James Michael Cornett, 67, of Callaway, faces multiple charges following his arrest on January 14, 2025. The Maryland State Police Criminal Investigation Division launched the investigation in November 2023 after receiving CyberTips from Synchronoss Technologies, which reported that Cornett had allegedly uploaded and possessed materials identified as child pornography. The tips linked Cornett to 14 explicit files through online activity traced to his residence on Take It Easy Ranch Road. A subsequent search of his residence uncovered multiple devices containing over 55,000 web artifacts, including bookmarks and search terms such as “young boys nude” and “teen nudist.” Investigators also discovered 50 videos and 23 images depicting minors, with some victims as young as two and three years old.

Surveillance was conducted and search warrants were issued for the residence, body and vehicle of James Cornett. On March 19, 2024, Cornett was stopped by police while driving in the Callaway area. During the traffic stop, he was informed of his Miranda rights, which he voluntarily waived. According to court documents, Cornett stated, “I know what you are talking about and have wiped them out because someone has entered into my phone.” He admitted to downloading explicit materials, explaining that he initially encountered child pornography on websites he thought were for adult content. Cornett claimed he stored some of the files in a folder labeled “favorites” and alleged that files reappeared on his phone even after he deleted them. He stated, “There are about 10 videos of child pornography from a foreign country that keep coming back after I delete them.” Cornett also admitted to accessing explicit content on previous devices, explaining that when he replaced his phone, the files transferred to the new device.

On March 19, 2024, Maryland State Police executed a search warrant at Cornett’s home on Take It Easy Ranch Road. During the search, officers located a handgun, identified as an FN FNP40 .40 caliber, with its serial number obliterated, along with a box containing 50 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition.

Cornett admitted ownership of the firearm, stating, “No one else knew the firearm was inside the residence.” Further investigation revealed that Cornett was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to prior felony convictions, including credit card fraud and a weapons violation in Virginia. The Maryland Gun Center confirmed his prohibited status. Additionally, the Maryland State Police Firearms Enforcement Unit examined the weapon and determined it was fully operational despite the obliterated serial number.

According to court records, Cornett was charged with 10 misdemeanor counts of possessing child pornography, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, knowingly altering a firearm identification number, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

Cornett was arrested on January 16, 2025, after an arrest warrant was issued two days prior by Judge Brett Crocheron. He initially was held without bond but was later released on his own recognizance following a bail review hearing on January 17, 2025, before Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser.

