SMCSO seeks your help in locating a missing child: Leilani Andrea Moreno, 16yo female, 5’06”, 130lbs, last seen in the Patuxent Homes neighborhood of Lexington Park at 7:30pm on Monday, February 3rd, 2025. Last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black shirt.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Leilani Andrea Moreno, please call 911 or contact the police.