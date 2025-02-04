One Flown to Trauma Center After Three Vehicle Collision Involving Amazon Van in Avenue

On Monday, February 3, 2025, at approximately 6:13 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 23263 Colton Point Road in Avenue, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one possibly trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles involved with no entrapment.

Three patients were evaluated. EMS requested a helicopter to land nearby for one patient.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported one patient to an area trauma center.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The third patient was evaluated, unknown if transported or signed care refusal forms.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

