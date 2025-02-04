SMECO Employees Raise $60,000 for Three Local Hospitals

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) employees recently held a fund-raising event and donated $60,000 to three hospitals in Southern Maryland: CalvertHealth Medical Center, University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

“Community hospitals provide care, comfort, and hope to those who need it most. These local organizations offer more than healthcare, they provide strength and connection for our community in the best and worst moments of their lives,” said Sonja M. Cox, SMECO president and CEO. “Thanks to the hard work of our employees and the generosity of our vendors in making this annual event a success, we can continue to make meaningful contributions to our community.”

“We are incredibly grateful to SMECO and its members for this generous support, which will make a meaningful impact on cancer care here in Southern Maryland. With these funds, CalvertHealth can continue to strengthen our affiliation with Duke Health, expanding access to clinical trials and advanced treatments for our community. SMECO’s commitment to supporting local healthcare truly benefits all of us,” said Jeremy Bradford, president and CEO of CalvertHealth.

“This generous donation will help provide screening, treatment, and other health support services, as well as education about lifestyle changes people can make to reduce their chances of being stricken by cancer,” said Noel Cervino, president and CEO for the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation. “We are proud of our longstanding partnership with SMECO, and appreciate their commitment to helping address the health needs of the communities we both serve.”



“This investment will go towards refreshing our Emergency Department—new flooring, cabinetry, and a nursing workstation. SMECO’s generosity and commitment to our mission not only enhances our ability to deliver exceptional care, but also makes a meaningful difference in the lives of countless patients and families in our community,” said Emily Cantrell-Stagner, assistant vice president of philanthropy for MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

SMECO employees raised the money through the Annual Charity Golf Outing in September. The event draws support from SMECO vendors, the cooperative’s board and executive team, and employees who volunteer. The cooperative selects different organizations each year to benefit from its fundraising events. Contributions, which may be tax deductible, can be made to the SMECO Charitable Foundation.

“SMECO employee fund-raisers have contributed more than $600,000 to local organizations over the last 12 years,” said Natalie Cotton, SMECO’s government and public affairs director. “We are especially grateful to our business partners who generously contribute by providing donations and participating in the event.

This year’s Presenting Sponsor was AUI Power. Diamond Sponsors include SMCIS, and ULCS. Platinum Sponsors include ACES, Altec, AV3, Beuchert, BF Joy, Booth & Associates LLC, Chick-Fil-A, CMI General Contractors, ConvergeOne, ICF, Maryland Broadband Cooperative, Milwaukee Tools, New River Electrical Corp, Nokia, OCC Location Services, PennLine, Rodgers Consulting, Sargent & Lundy, Scheibel Construction, Schneider Electric, Sumter Utilities, Super Salvage, The Okonite Company, TRC Companies, Utility Sales Associates, V-Energy Sales, WESCO, and The Willis Group/Southern Maryland Oil. We rely on Golf Tournament sponsors for their donations and we appreciate their assistance.”

About MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital: MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is a full-service community healthcare provider committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care. With a focus on promoting, maintaining, and improving health, the hospital offers a wide range of services including emergency care, surgical procedures, imaging, physical therapy, and more.

About CalvertHealth: CalvertHealth has been a trusted pillar of good health and well-being for more than a century in Southern Maryland. The health system remains dedicated to fostering a culture of excellence, collaborating to meet the needs of the community through innovative treatments, state-of-the-art facilities, and a team of skilled and caring professionals.

About University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation: The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center is a caring community steeped in culture and history. Generations of families have been born in the community hospital and continue to trust the staff with their health and safety.

Photo caption—From left: Jennifer Kluh, University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, development and foundation operations coordinator; Sonja Cox, SMECO’s president and CEO; Emily Cantrell-Stagner, MedStar St. Mary’s, AVP–philanthropy; Melissa Carnes, CalvertHealth, database and grants manager; Amy Lutz, CalvertHealth, director of public relations & marketing; Natalie Cotton, SMECO’s government and public affairs director; Brian Lazarchick, SMECO’s vice president, electric operations & construction, engineering & operations; and Pam Rollins-Butler, University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, board member

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference: SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 175,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful—the power you can count on.

