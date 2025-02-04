Hilary Marion Riggins Herrera, 42, passed away on January 27, 2025. She was born January 14, 1983 to Marilyn (Phipps) and Randall Riggins in Annapolis, MD. She was raised in Friendship MD and attended Traceys Elementary School and Southern High School, completing her studies in 2001. Hilary’s work career was in customer service for several large hardware corporations. She was a life member of Faith Assembly of God in Lothian, MD. Hilary enjoyed attending her children’s various activities, listening to music and spending time with her family, friends and fur babies.

Hilary is survived by her parents, Marilyn and Donald Ford of Friendship, MD and Randall and Nina Riggins of Danville, VA, daughters Savannah Herrera, Abigail Cesario and son Brody Mallo.

Visitation will be February 5, 2025 at Faith Assembly of God, 250 W Bayfront Rd, Lothian, MD. from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, with funeral starting at 1:00 pm. Burial follows at St James Cemetery, Lothian, MD.