Annette Williams Elliott, 53, a lifelong resident of Calvert County, passed away unexpectedly Monday January 27,2025 at INOVA Alexandria Hospital. A graduate of Calvert County High School Class of 1989, Annette worked as a Beautician for Calvert County Department of Social Services and for Northrup Grumman Corporation at PAX River N.A.S.

She loved get togethers with family and friends, eating crabs and car racing of all kinds, but held a special place in her heart for the Baltimore Orioles. For the past 20years she was a resident of Broomes Island, she loved living near the water, and made many fiends there. She would go out of her way to give aid to anyone in need.

Annette is survived by her beloved husband Bunk Elliott, mother of Samantha Larson (Alex), Jason Erich (Mehgan), and Jayme Erich, (David). Grandmother of Kyla and Riley Larson and Mackenzie and Brayden Erich, she is also survived by her parents, Christine and Scott Nance, sister Jennifer Walker, (Rob) and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews as well as many members of the Erich family and the Williams family and her loyal dog Saint, who she adopted at a local shelter. She held a 30-year relationship with Bobby Weems, owner of Town and country Liquors for whom she gave weekly haircuts.

A Tribute to her life will be announced at a later date.

Contributions in her honor may be made to the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad.