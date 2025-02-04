David Earle Wayson, 82, of Owings passed away January 28, 2025. He was born December 10, 1942 in Annapolis to Roland Earle and Kathryn (Phibbons) Wayson. Dave grew up on Jewell Road in Dunkirk. He graduated from Randolph Macon Academy in Front Royal, VA and later Washington College in Chestertown, MD. Dave married Carol Sherbert on January 31, 1962 and they have lived on the family farm in Owings for over 60 years. He worked as a State Farm Insurance agent for over 50 years, owning and operating his own agency in Dunkirk. Dave was very active in the community, he was a member of St. James’ Parish, Sons of the American Legion, Sons of the American Revolution, a lifetime member of the Deale Elks Lodge, and a member of the Maryland State Farm Bureau. He also served on several committees in Anne Arundel County including the Anne Arundel County Board of Library Trustees and the Soil Conservation Board. Dave loved being on the farm and gardening. His greatest passion was his grandchildren, supporting them in everything they did.

Dave is survived by his wife Carol Sherbert Wayson, children Donna Wayson (Andrew Gergely) and Craig Wayson (Denny), grandchildren Cassie, Devon, Caroline, Garrett, and Preston, his dogs Mattie and Maxie, and numerous other family members, loved ones, and dear friends.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or the Calvert Animal Welfare League 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.