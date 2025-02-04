James Joseph D’Amico, Sr. age 77 died January 28, 2025 at his home. Jim was born on February 18, 1947 in Canastota, N.Y., son of the late Vincenzo James and Louise Susan Ritter D’Amico.

Upon the death of his parents at a young age, he moved to Greenbelt, MD and was raised by his grandparents Charles and Eleanor Ritter. He attended St. Hughes Catholic School until 8th grade. He was active in playing sports and was a Jr. member of the Greenbelt Volunteer Fire Department.

Jim graduated from Suitland High School in 1965 working various jobs until he joined the D. C. Fire Department in June 1969. Jim retired in January 1995 as a Captain. After retiring he became a Calvert County School Bus Driver until his passing.

He was very active in his community, coaching his boys in various sports and was involved with Scouting. He was a member and very dedicated to Huntingtown United Methodist Church, including the Men’s Group, VBS, and loved working with the Youth Group, mission trips and Christmas in April. He also loved serving with the Huntingtown VFD, Optimist Club, Emerald Society, Lions Club of Calvert County and was an Election Judge for over 20 years.

Jim loved going to Florida every year for the Retired Firemen’s Reunion (RDCFD) among many ski trips, family vacations, reunions and international travels. Jim took pleasure in attending and watching Washington sports teams, hunting, and playing golf.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved his God, his family including his church family and he was always willing to help others.

Jim is survived by his wife Deborah Lynn D’Amico of 50 years and his sons James J. D’Amico Jr.(Emily), Anthony M D’Amico, and Joseph C D’Amico (Tatiana) as well as four grandchildren. William, Taylor, Ava Lynn and Mason. He leaves behind many extended family and friends in the community.

A reception will be held immediately following the services at Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Jim’s honor to Huntingtown United Methodist Church, Calvert County Lions Club, and the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.