Michael Sinclair King, 79, of Prince Frederick, MD, passed away suddenly on January 29, 2025. He was born on March 30, 1945 in Teaneck, NJ. He moved to Calvert County at the age of 4 and lived on Cherry Hill Farm for less than a year before moving to 494 Main Street in Prince Frederick in 1950.

He graduated from Calvert Senior High School in 1963 where he played tuba in the band, was president of the AV club, and was a photographer for the yearbook. After high school he went to University of Maryland in College Park and studied Electrical Engineering.

He served in the Air Force from 1967-1970 including stays in Biloxi, MS, Great Falls, MT, Minote, ND, and South Korea where he met his first wife, Chong Suk, in Wonju. After returning to Maryland, he proposed to her over the phone. She soon followed him to Calvert County where they started a family and had a son, Edward Alan.

Michael worked with his father’s business, Boyd King Electronics, repairing TV’s, radios, and other electronics. They added Radio Shack products to their shop in 1976 which eventually grew to 3 franchise stores in Prince Frederick, Dunkirk, and Charlotte Hall. The store in Prince Frederick is the last remaining Radio Shack in the state of Maryland. Boyd King Electronics has operated for over 70 years.

After the passing of his 1st wife in 1999, he met Wanda and they married in 2001. He was a devoted husband and they loved to spend time with family and travel together.

Michael was the glue that kept in touch with family all over the country. He had a good sense of humor and loved to laugh. He enjoyed golfing with his buddies, eating delicious food, and traveling all over the US and the world. The places he visited included Alaska, Hawaii, South Korea, New Zealand, Ireland, Germany, Italy, and Chile. He made many road trips throughout the US including visiting 11 Presidential Libraries.

He was a lifelong member and former president of the Lions Club, member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, former director of the Calvert County Historical Society, and involved with Scouting as a kid and as an adult.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Wanda, his son, Edward A. King of Portland, OR, stepchildren Michelle E. Bandy of Virginia Beach, VA, Christine C. Blocksidge of Prince Frederick, MD, Sarah Clancy of Milwaukee, WI, Kathleen W. Clancy of Audubon, PA, and grandchildren Mason A. and Tanner J. King, Robert C. and Reagan E. Bandy, Charles T. and Henry F. Blocksidge. He has 2 surviving siblings, Frederick B. King of West Monroe, LA and Candace E. King of San Diego, CA. He was predeceased by his sister Margit K. Miller, brother Christopher A. King, and his first wife Chong Suk King.

Friends and family are invited to join us in celebrating Michael’s life. Visitation will be held at Rausch Funeral Home in Owings from 2:00-4:00 P.M. and 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday, February 7, 2025. Services will be held Saturday, February 8 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Prince Frederick, MD followed by a reception in the Parish Hall.

In Lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in Michael’s name to:

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

25 Church St

Prince Frederick, MD 20678

The Calvert County Lions Club,

PO Box 214

Prince Frederick, MD 20678

The Calvert County Historical Society.

70 Church Street

P.O. Box 358

Prince Frederick, MD 20678