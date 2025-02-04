Laurene Owings Jones, 88,

February 4, 2025

Laurene Owings Jones, 88, of Friendship passed away January 29, 2025She was born April 21, 1936 in Annapolis to Lawrence Herbert and Iva Moreland (Plummer) Owings. Laurene married Leonard Buck Jones, Jr. in 1954 and they lived in Friendship. She was primarily a homemaker while her children were younger and later worked as a bookkeeper and office clerk at Southern Maryland Oil, Nationwide, Maryland National Bank, and the State of Maryland, retiring in 1998. Laurene was a longtime member of Friendship United Methodist Church. She was a very creative person and the queen of DIY. Laurene enjoyed sewing, cooking, vacations to Ocean City, taking her grandchildren to Flag Pond Park, and spending time with family.

Laurenes family would like to give a special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Rutherford Manor Assisted Living in Davidsonville, where she received exceptional love and care the last 2 years.

Laurene was preceded in death by her husband Leonard Russell BuckJones, Jr. She is survived by her children Larry Jones and his wife Gale of Sunderland, Wanda Hyde and her husband Billy of Tracys Landing, and Kathy Wood and her husband Donnie of Friendship, grandchildren David and Daniel Hyde and Ryan and Kyle Wood, great-grandchildren Alexis, Brayden, Connor, Rialynn, Brody, and Caleb, and sisters Joan Owings and Elizabeth Betty Siegert.

Visitation
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

Thursday, February 6, 2025
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

 

Services

  • Funeral Service

Thursday, February 6, 2025
11:00 AM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

Interment

  • Burial

Lower Marlboro United Methodist Church

6519 Lower Marlboro Lane
Owings, MD 20736

