Laurene Owings Jones, 88, of Friendship passed away January 29, 2025. She was born April 21, 1936 in Annapolis to Lawrence Herbert and Iva Moreland (Plummer) Owings. Laurene married Leonard “Buck” Jones, Jr. in 1954 and they lived in Friendship. She was primarily a homemaker while her children were younger and later worked as a bookkeeper and office clerk at Southern Maryland Oil, Nationwide, Maryland National Bank, and the State of Maryland, retiring in 1998. Laurene was a longtime member of Friendship United Methodist Church. She was a very creative person and the queen of DIY. Laurene enjoyed sewing, cooking, vacations to Ocean City, taking her grandchildren to Flag Pond Park, and spending time with family.

Laurene’s family would like to give a special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Rutherford Manor Assisted Living in Davidsonville, where she received exceptional love and care the last 2 years.

Laurene was preceded in death by her husband Leonard Russell “Buck”Jones, Jr. She is survived by her children Larry Jones and his wife Gale of Sunderland, Wanda Hyde and her husband Billy of Tracy’s Landing, and Kathy Wood and her husband Donnie of Friendship, grandchildren David and Daniel Hyde and Ryan and Kyle Wood, great-grandchildren Alexis, Brayden, Connor, Rialynn, Brody, and Caleb, and sisters Joan Owings and Elizabeth “Betty” Siegert.