Robert Maurice Perfitt, 91, of St. Leonard, MD passed away on January 29, 2025 in St. Leonard, MD. Robert was born on March 2, 1933 in Monticello, Maine to Maurice & Lillian Perfitt. Robert was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He also worked as a collision specialist, but he really enjoyed working as a greeter in the local Walmart of Prince Frederick, MD. Robert was predeceased by his loving wife of 44 years Myrtle Perfitt, and two of his children, Mary and George Hungerford. He is survived by his children, William R. Perfitt of Fredericksburg, VA; Virginia Cross of California, MD; and Bonnie Hungerford of Dumfries, VA. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Ashley Bradley, Jeremy Perfitt, Jessica Shadle, Angela Fitzhugh, Amanda Henderson, Alisha Hungerford, and Jason Cross. In addition to his grandchildren, he is also survived by his great grandchildren Levi Bradley, Nathan Bradley, Felicity Bradley, Annalise Bradley, Andrew Shadle, Joshua Shadle, Catheryn Henderson, and Haley Henderson.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday February 3, 2025 from 10-11 AM at the Rausch Funeral Home, located at 4405 Broomes Island Rd., Port Republic, MD 20676. A service will follow the viewing at 11:00 AM. Interment will be held at the Southern Memorial Gardens, Dunkirk, MD after the funeral services.