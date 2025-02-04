Thomas Calvin Faull, 85, of Prince Frederick, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 3, 2025. He was born March 17, 1939, in Pennsylvania to Lester H. and Emma (Whitebread) Faull. Thomas was raised in Wanamie, PA and graduated from Newport Township High School. He joined the United States Army on January 3, 1962, and was honorably discharged December 26, 1963. He married Frances Walker on November 3, 1966, and they lived in Dunkirk for 36 years before moving to VA in 2002. In March of 2024 they moved back to Maryland and lived in Prince Frederick. Thomas worked at Washington Hospital Center as the Director of Patient Accounts for 30 years before retiring in 1998. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, being outdoors, and relaxing on his front porch.

Thomas is survived by his wife Frances Faull, daughters, Kimberly Murray (Robert) of Millsboro, DE and Kristin Smith (John) of Huntingtown, grandchildren, Shawn Bennett (Stacie), Courtney Bosworth, and Jamie Bosworth, great-grandchildren, Drake Bennett, Naylani Freeland, and Tatum Kelley. He is also survived by his brother Ralph Faull (Deborah) and nephew Brian Faull. He was preceded in death by his sister Carol Faull.