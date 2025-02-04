Southern Maryland National Heritage Area Awarded Grant for Groundbreaking Research on African American Heritage

The Southern Maryland National Heritage Area is pleased to announce a $58,000 grant from the Maryland Historical Trust’s FY 2025 Historic Preservation Non-Capital Grant Program.

This funding will support comprehensive research and documentation of African American historic resources throughout Southern Maryland. The grant will be matched by the National Heritage Area dollar for dollar, bringing the total project funding to $116,000.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Maryland Historical Trust for this funding, which will shine a light on the rich and diverse history of African Americans in Southern Maryland,” said Lucille Walker, executive director of the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area. “This groundbreaking project marks Maryland’s first regional survey of African American heritage sites and will help preserve and honor vital stories across Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s, and Southern Prince George’s counties.”

This project will identify, inventory, and assess the significance of African American historic sites, buildings, and associated histories throughout Southern Maryland. The project’s findings will be presented publicly in 2026, making them available for educational materials, academic and genealogical research, and other purposes throughout the state and nation. The study will lay the groundwork for future National Register nominations.

To learn more about the Maryland Historical Trust Preservation Grant Program, visit https://mdhistoricaltrust.wordpress.com/. It is important to note that funding for this grant opportunity is made possible through the Maryland Heritage Area Program.

About the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area – Launched in 2023, the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area represents Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s and southern Prince George’s counties with a mission to enhance the region through heritage tourism, cultural and natural resource conservation, and educational opportunities. To learn more, visit our website.