Maryland’s 2025 Midwinter Waterfowl Survey Shows Higher Bird Counts

Aerial survey teams of pilots and biologists from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have completed their annual population estimates of ducks, geese, and swans along the state’s Chesapeake Bay, tidal Potomac River and Atlantic coast shorelines.

This year, the teams counted about 705,300 waterfowl, which was higher than both the 593,200 birds observed in 2024 and the most recent five-year average of 624,300 birds.

“Wintering waterfowl distribution and abundance is influenced by many factors, including weather, food availability, annual changes in population, and habitat quality,” said Wildlife and Heritage Director Karina Stonesifer. “The midwinter waterfowl survey allows our biologists to measure distributional changes and long-term trends of wintering waterfowl in Maryland.”

Overall, estimated numbers of dabbling duck (126,000) were higher than the 2024 count of 91,300 birds. The number of mallards (62,300) and black ducks (47,600) were higher than their respective 5-year averages (54,740 and 27,840).

The 2025 midwinter survey was conducted during the first two weeks of January. Biologists counted 414,200 Canada geese in the 2025 survey, which was higher than both the 350,500 geese counted in 2024 and the 5-year average of 354,760. Overall, higher dabbling duck and Canada goose numbers likely reflect the cold weather observed in December and January.

The Midwinter Waterfowl Survey has been conducted annually since the early 1960s and covers most of the tidal shorelines and near-shore waterfowl habitat in Maryland.

Results of the past five surveys are below. The survey was not conducted in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.



Midwinter Waterfowl Survey Results (rounded to the nearest 100) Species 2020 2022 2023 2024 2025 Mallard 56,000 53,500 56,800 45,100 62,300 Black Duck 21,000 24,600 21,800 24,200 47,600 Gadwall 10,800 6,800 3,400 2,600 2,000 Widgeon 1,100 300 1,900 500 3,800 Green-winged Teal 2,000 6,900 6,200 17,500 8,900 Shoveler 300 900 200 100 100 Pintail 1,800 4,600 3,300 1,300 1,300 Total Dabblers 93,000 97,600 93,600 91,300 126,000 Redhead 10,600 7,000 12,800 10,000 5,700 Canvasback 46,900 7,700 57,800 18,800 28,500 Scaup 59,000 29,500 74,000 28,400 36,900 Ring-necked Duck 3,000 2,100 6,200 7,000 5,900 Goldeneye 300 100 400 300 300 Bufflehead 11,400 10,600 16,800 16,300 13,200 Ruddy Duck 18,500 22,400 22,300 39,500 9,700 Total Divers 149,700 79,400 190,300 120,300 100,200 Scoters 5,700 1,300 3,400 1,800 4,200 Long-tailed Duck 200 100 100 100 500 Mergansers 2,300 1,400 1,700 1,900 2,400 Total Ducks 250,900 179,800 289,100 215,400 233,300 Brant 900 200 400 1,100 800 Snow Goose 40,900 13,600 12,500 16,100 40,200 Canada Goose 327,200 361,100 320,800 350,500 414,200 Tundra Swan 7,100 7,400 7,300 9,600 12,900 Total Waterfowl 627,000 563,800 632,200 593,200 705,300