It is with great sadness that the Town announces the passing of Mayor Mark R. Frazer earlier today.

Mayor Frazer dedicated 16 years of his life to serving our town and was a well-known and beloved figure in our community. His leadership, commitment, and compassion touched countless lives, and his legacy will live on in the work he did for all of us.

Please take a moment today to reflect on his legacy and keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts.