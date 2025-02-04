Police Capture Fugitive with Felony Warrants and Recover Stolen Vehicle

On Thursday, January 30, 2025, officers assigned to Judicial Services, with assistance from the CCSO’s Neighborhood Enforcement Team and K9, were attempting to locate Michael Anthony Kirk, Jr., age 28, of Waldorf, who had active felony warrants for violating probation relating to theft over $25K. He also had an active warrant in Virginia for burglary.

After pursuing leads, officers were able to locate Kirk and take him into custody.

At the time of the arrest, Kirk was in possession of a stolen car.

Kirk was released on personal recognizance for the Charles County charges but is being held pending extradition to Virginia.

Officer Otey is continuing the investigation.