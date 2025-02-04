Commission for Women Seeks Nominations for Annual Woman of the Year & Woman of Tomorrow Awards

The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women (CFW) is pleased to announce their annual Women’s History Month Brunch & Awards Ceremony to recognize the accomplishments of women and girls in our community.

This event will take place on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the White Rose, located at 21030 Point Lookout Road in Callaway; doors open at 10:30 a.m.

This year’s theme is “Moving Forward Together! Women Educating & Inspiring Generations”. St. Mary’s County is blessed with an abundance of women who, through their volunteer contributions, have fought long and hard to stand up for other women and girls in our community. We invite you to help us celebrate their accomplishments!

Each year four awards are presented: the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lifetime Achievement and Hometown Shero awards (selected by CFW), and the Woman of the Year and Tomorrow’s Woman awards (community nomination; selected by independent panel of judges).

We are pleased to announce that the 2025 Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lifetime Achievement award will be given to Charlottis Woodley, a longtime advocate for education and community empowerment. The 2025 Hometown Shero award will be presented to Norma Pipkin and Marta Kelsey to recognize their many years of service to the community.

Nominations are now open for the “Woman of the Year” and “Woman of Tomorrow” awards. The deadline to submit nominations is 5 p.m. on February 17, 2025.

For event information, tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or to submit a nomination, please visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/cwawards. For questions, please call (301) 475-4200, ext.1680.

Proceeds will support the Jane Hale-Sypher scholarship through the College of Southern Maryland, which was established to help non-traditional students further their educational goals.

About the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women: The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women (CFW) champions women’s issues and concerns. The CFW was created to address matters of specific concern to women in the areas of employment, education, health, public office, family, and legal rights. This very active group stays busy in our community reaching out to women in many walks of life. In addition, each year the CFW takes the time to recognize female volunteers who represent the backbone of our community. The members are appointed by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and report to them the areas of concern to women in our community. Learn more at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/CW.