Local Cadets Excel in SkillsUSA Regional Fire and EMS Competition Held in Calvert County

Young aspiring firefighters and EMTs from across Southern Maryland showcased their incredible skills and dedication this past Saturday, February 1st, 2025, at the SkillsUSA Regional Competition.

Hosted by the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department, the event brought together cadets from Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties, all eager to demonstrate their mastery of emergency response techniques.

The atmosphere was electric as teams faced realistic scenarios, putting their knowledge and practical abilities to the test. The competition highlighted the rigorous training and unwavering commitment these cadets have invested in preparing for careers in fire and emergency services.

Participants demonstrated a wide range of skills, including assessing patients, performing CPR, administering medications and treating injuries in the EMS portion, and donning full protective gear, advancing hoses, navigating confined spaces, and practicing forced entry techniques in the fire skills portion.

Beyond the practical skills, each cadet also submitted a resume, participated in a formal interview, and completed a written examination, showcasing their professionalism and understanding of the field.

We were incredibly impressed by the level of skill and professionalism shown by all the cadets. Their hard work and determination were evident in every challenge they faced. These young men and women represent the future of emergency services, and we are confident they will make a significant impact in their communities.

This regional competition served as a crucial stepping stone, determining which talented individuals would advance to the SkillsUSA Maryland State Competition. We would like to congratulate all the competitors for their hard work and are pleased to announce the following cadets who will be moving on to the State Competition:

EMT Skills Competition:

Gold : Sophia Hale (Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department) and Austin Cooper (Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department) (Calvert)

: Sophia Hale (Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department) and Austin Cooper (Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department) (Calvert) Silver : McKenna Boteler (North Beach Volunteer Fire Department) and Hunter Simpson (Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department) (Calvert)

: McKenna Boteler (North Beach Volunteer Fire Department) and Hunter Simpson (Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department) (Calvert) Bronze: Matthew Kaiser (North Beach Volunteer Fire Department) and Ryan King (North Beach Volunteer Fire Department) (Calvert)

Firefighting Skills Competition:

Gold : Oliver Fox (North Beach Volunteer Fire Department) (Calvert)

: Oliver Fox (North Beach Volunteer Fire Department) (Calvert) Silver : Joshua Gilroy (LaPlata Volunteer Fire Department) (Charles)

: Joshua Gilroy (LaPlata Volunteer Fire Department) (Charles) Bronze: Noah Santivasci (St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department) (Calvert)

Seventh District Volunteer Firefighter Mason Allen participated in the Skills USA Firefighting Competition. FF Allen along with one other student from St. Mary’s County, Jason Alvey, a Junior Member of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department, took part in the event.

Congratulations to all the winners and to every cadet who participated! Your dedication and passion for serving your community are truly inspiring.

