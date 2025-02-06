Accokeek Man Charged in Domestic Related Murder of 37-Year-Old Accokeek Woman

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a suspect in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. The suspect is 31-year-old David Wilson Jr. of Accokeek. He’s charged with the murder of 37-year-old Edna Lyles of Accokeek.

On February 5, 2025, at approximately 12:15 am, officers responded to the 15700 block of Livingston Road in Fort Washington for a reported shooting.

Once on scene, officers located the victim inside of her home suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed Wilson shot the victim during an argument. Responding Fort Washington Division VII patrol officers arrested the suspect not far from the scene.

Wilson is charged with first and second degree murder. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation and would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective, they are asked to please call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information may also contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device) or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0006295.

If you would prefer to translate this release into another language, please find the translation window on the right side of this webpage. Please select your preferred language from the available list.