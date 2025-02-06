Calvert CTA Students Celebrate Huge Success at SkillsUSA Regionals and Take Home 29 Medals

On February 1, 2025, the Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) Career and Technology Academy (CTA) proudly kicked off Career & Technical Education Month by hosting the SkillsUSA Southern Maryland Regional Competition.

Competing against students from Charles and St. Mary’s counties, CCPS CTA students demonstrated their dedication and expertise across 20 contests, earning an impressive 29 medals: 10 gold, 9 silver, and 10 bronze.

SkillsUSA competitions highlight the achievements of Career and Technical Education (CTE) students while strengthening industry connections and preparing them for the workforce.

Through hands-on, skills-based challenges, the competition rewards technical excellence, innovation, and career readiness. Contests are implemented and evaluated by industry professionals, providing valuable feedback and networking opportunities for students.

The awards ceremony was emceed by Luke Hancock, Community Engagement Manager for Constellation Energy. Reflecting on the event, Mr. Hancock remarked, “It was an honor to witness firsthand the incredible talent and dedication of the students competing. It was inspiring to see so many students showcasing their skills and passion.”

Constellation Energy is one of the CTA SkillsUSA chapter’s many business and industry supporters and sponsors. Local businesses and organizations support CTA’s SkillsUSA students by providing sponsorships, equipment, prizes, mentorship, and technical assistance. Their generous contributions help prepare students for in-demand careers and develop the next generation of skilled professionals.

Students placing in the top three for each contest will advance to represent their programs at the SkillsUSA Maryland State Leadership and Skills Conference in March in Carroll County. These students will be joined by additional students whose contest areas take place directly at the state level. Those contests include leadership and professional areas along with additional technical contests not held at the regional level.



Calvert County Public Schools Regional Medalists

Ad Design

Bronze – Cory Moyer

Audio Production

Silver – Dwight Brooks and William McGowan

Baking and Pastry Arts

Bronze – Kirstin Ziegler

Carpentry

Gold – Diego Mendez

Silver – Mateo Moore

Cosmetology

Gold – Alexia West

Silver – Avery Donaldson

Bronze – Alees Cook

Crime Scene Investigation (Team of 3)

Silver – Kayla Freeman, Alvani Generillo, Kathryn Phillips

Criminal Justice

Silver – Adam Akins

Bronze – Brian Videl

Culinary Arts

Gold – Alaina Chatfield

Silver – Nathan Heiston

Electrical Construction Wiring

Gold – Carson McCarthy

Silver – Connor Loeffler

Emergency Medical Technician (Team of 2)

Gold – Austin Cooper and Sophia Hale

Silver – McKenna Boteler and Hunter Simpson

Bronze – Matthew Kaiser and Ryan King

Firefighting

Gold – Oliver Fox

Bronze – Noah Santivasci

HVAC

Gold – Caden Fridman

Bronze – Lia Miller

Photography

Gold – Wyatt Ford

Bronze – Vincent Pindegrass

Pin Design

Bronze – Indira Davis

T-Shirt Design

Gold – Julia Enright

Teamworks Construction (Team of 4)

Gold – Ben Barlow, Conner Hamburg, Brian Heffner, Dylan Tayman

Silver – Cooper Bobbit, Ezekiel Bozquez, Nathan McCollen, Chaz Rogers

Bronze – Alina Billups, Jack Cassidy, Isabella Coz-Pace, Ava Jacobs



SkillsUSA is a national partnership of students, teachers, and industry leaders dedicated to building a highly skilled workforce. The organization serves more than 300,000 high school and college students, along with professional members nationwide. Through SkillsUSA, students develop essential career readiness skills, including leadership, teamwork, and technical excellence, while upholding high ethical standards and pride in their chosen professions. As Career & Technical Education Month (February) begins, Calvert County Public Schools celebrates the achievements of its students in this prestigious competition. Their success highlights the strength of CTE programs and their role in shaping the future workforce.