Calvert CTA Students Celebrate Huge Success at SkillsUSA Regionals and Take Home 29 Medals

On February 1, 2025, the Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) Career and Technology Academy (CTA) proudly kicked off Career & Technical Education Month by hosting the SkillsUSA Southern Maryland Regional Competition.
Competing against students from Charles and St. Mary’s counties, CCPS CTA students demonstrated their dedication and expertise across 20 contests, earning an impressive 29 medals: 10 gold, 9 silver, and 10 bronze.
SkillsUSA competitions highlight the achievements of Career and Technical Education (CTE) students while strengthening industry connections and preparing them for the workforce.
Through hands-on, skills-based challenges, the competition rewards technical excellence, innovation, and career readiness. Contests are implemented and evaluated by industry professionals, providing valuable feedback and networking opportunities for students.
The awards ceremony was emceed by Luke Hancock, Community Engagement Manager for Constellation Energy. Reflecting on the event, Mr. Hancock remarked, “It was an honor to witness firsthand the incredible talent and dedication of the students competing. It was inspiring to see so many students showcasing their skills and passion.”
Constellation Energy is one of the CTA SkillsUSA chapter’s many business and industry supporters and sponsors. Local businesses and organizations support CTA’s SkillsUSA students by providing sponsorships, equipment, prizes, mentorship, and technical assistance. Their generous contributions help prepare students for in-demand careers and develop the next generation of skilled professionals.
Students placing in the top three for each contest will advance to represent their programs at the SkillsUSA Maryland State Leadership and Skills Conference in March in Carroll County. These students will be joined by additional students whose contest areas take place directly at the state level. Those contests include leadership and professional areas along with additional technical contests not held at the regional level.
Calvert County Public Schools Regional Medalists
Ad Design
Bronze – Cory Moyer
Audio Production
Silver – Dwight Brooks and William McGowan
Baking and Pastry Arts
Bronze – Kirstin Ziegler
Carpentry
Gold – Diego Mendez
Silver – Mateo Moore
Cosmetology
Gold – Alexia West
Silver – Avery Donaldson
Bronze – Alees Cook
Crime Scene Investigation (Team of 3)
Silver – Kayla Freeman, Alvani Generillo, Kathryn Phillips
Criminal Justice
Silver – Adam Akins
Bronze – Brian Videl
Culinary Arts
Gold – Alaina Chatfield
Silver – Nathan Heiston
Electrical Construction Wiring
Gold – Carson McCarthy
Silver – Connor Loeffler
Emergency Medical Technician (Team of 2)
Gold – Austin Cooper and Sophia Hale
Silver – McKenna Boteler and Hunter Simpson
Bronze – Matthew Kaiser and Ryan King
Firefighting
Gold – Oliver Fox
Bronze – Noah Santivasci
HVAC
Gold – Caden Fridman
Bronze – Lia Miller
Photography
Gold – Wyatt Ford
Bronze – Vincent Pindegrass
Pin Design
Bronze – Indira Davis
T-Shirt Design
Gold – Julia Enright
Teamworks Construction (Team of 4)
Gold – Ben Barlow, Conner Hamburg, Brian Heffner, Dylan Tayman
Silver – Cooper Bobbit, Ezekiel Bozquez, Nathan McCollen, Chaz Rogers
Bronze – Alina Billups, Jack Cassidy, Isabella Coz-Pace, Ava Jacobs
About SkillsUSA: SkillsUSA is a national partnership of students, teachers, and industry leaders dedicated to building a highly skilled workforce. The organization serves more than 300,000 high school and college students, along with professional members nationwide. Through SkillsUSA, students develop essential career readiness skills, including leadership, teamwork, and technical excellence, while upholding high ethical standards and pride in their chosen professions. As Career & Technical Education Month (February) begins, Calvert County Public Schools celebrates the achievements of its students in this prestigious competition. Their success highlights the strength of CTE programs and their role in shaping the future workforce.