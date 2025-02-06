Governor Moore Announces Dramatic Decrease in Fatal Overdoses in Maryland in 2024

Governor Wes Moore announced that the number of fatal overdoses in Maryland decreased dramatically in 2024.

According to preliminary data from Maryland’s Overdose Data Dashboard​, there were 1,553 fatal overdoses reported in Maryland last year—a 38% decrease than the 2,511 fatal overdoses reported in 2023.

“The decrease in fatal overdoses that we’re seeing in Maryland is historic, and it’s proof that our investments in behavioral health and substance use care and the incredible efforts of people all around our state are paying off,” said Gov. Moore. “However, we still have work to do. We are still losing far too many of our loved ones and neighbors to preventable overdoses, and we will not let up in our efforts to meet people where they are and make connections to care.”



“Substance use affects every community, and those struggling with addiction deserve quality care, no matter their background,”“The progress we’ve made in reducing overdoses is encouraging, but the data is clear—our work must continue to ensure that all communities have equitable access to care and the resources that they need to stay safe.”

Fatal overdoses in Maryland and across the country reached historic highs following the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, 2,800 people died from a fatal overdose in Maryland—the most in the state’s history. The last time fatal overdoses in Maryland fell below 2,000 was in 2015, when there were 1,259 fatal overdoses in the state.

“Maryland remains committed to ensuring access to substance use care whenever and wherever it is needed,” said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dr. Laura Herrera Scott. “The progress we have made would not be possible without the hard work of dedicated individuals across the state, from local health departments and local behavioral health authorities to our thriving mosaic of amazing community organizations that are working every day to provide supportive services.”

Data from the dashboard show that overdose deaths decreased broadly across demographic and across all age groups. However, health department officials note that disparities in overdose are still present among minority communities in Maryland, and that work must continue to ensure all communities are connected to care.

Despite making up about 30% of Maryland’s population, non-Hispanic Black people accounted for 44% of all overdose deaths in the state since 2022. Black men older than 55 years of age experienced the highest rate of increase. More than 1,050 non-Hispanic Black men over the age of 55 died from an overdose during this time frame compared to 600 non-Hispanic white men.

Since 2023, overdose deaths among Hispanic people in Maryland under the age of 25 were higher than both non-Hispanic white people and non-Hispanic Black people under the age of 25.

Final numbers in overdose data are pending the outcome of a small number of death investigations.

Last year, the Maryland Overdose Response Advisory Council, chaired by Lt. Governor Miller, established a workgroup to study racial disparities in overdose. The council is currently working to assess the progress that state agencies have made to address overdose disparities and to formulate recommendations for additional actions.

Marylanders who are struggling with substance use or are experiencing a behavioral health crisis are encouraged to call or text 988​, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, to speak with someone who can help. Individuals can also visit the 988 webpage to find treatment providers in their areas.

“Collaboration has always been at the heart of Maryland’s strategy for reducing overdoses and saving lives,” said Maryland Special Secretary of Overdose Response Emily Keller. “Everyone has a role to play, from the highest level of government to community members in all parts of our state, and I believe this decrease reflects that collaboration. This crisis affects everyone, and all Marylanders can help save even more lives by learning to recognize the signs of an overdose and how to administer the overdose reversal medication, naloxone.”

Information about how to respond to an overdose and how to find and use naloxone can be found at StopOverdose.maryland.gov/naloxone.​