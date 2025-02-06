St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Launches Citizen Connect for Enhanced Public Access to Incident Data

As 21st-century policing continues to evolve, the need for accurate data and accessible technology has become a priority for law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Recognizing this need, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) and St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) took a significant step forward by transitioning to a new records management and computer-aided dispatch system, Tyler Technologies, on August 13, 2024.

Building on this advancement, SMCSO, in coordination with SMCG, is now launching Citizen Connect, an interactive, map-centric portal that enables the community to view and analyze public safety trends in their area.

Citizen Connect is a geospatial interface that displays incidents—calls for service that have resulted in a Sheriff’s Office response in which a Deputy completes a report—on an interactive map.

The application is accessible from both mobile devices and computers, offering a user-friendly experience for those seeking information about law enforcement activity in St. Mary’s County.

To access Citizen Connect, visit our website, www.FirstSheriff.com, and find the link under Quick Links on the front page.

To ensure privacy, precise street addresses are not disclosed within the Citizen Connect system. The shown incident location is the general location of the reported incident and never shows the specific address and some occurred incident types are never displayed to protect victims’ privacy.

Incident data within Citizen Connect is updated every 72 hours; however, no information is available for incidents occurring before August 13, 2024, as the system was implemented in conjunction with the transition to Tyler Technologies.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to transparency and public engagement by providing technological resources that foster community awareness and trust.