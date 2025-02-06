Two Students Begin Fight After Another Student Assaults Teacher at Robert D. Stethem Educational Center

On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, a student at Robert D. Stethem Educational Center was involved in an argument with another student inside a classroom.

During the argument, one of the involved students grabbed a teacher by the arm and pushed her against a wall.

The student with whom he was arguing left the classroom. As an administrator was escorting the student involved in the assault to the front office, two other students confronted the student and a fight ensued.

A school resource officer and administrators intervened, separated the students and de-escalated the situation.

The student who assaulted the teacher will be charged with assault. The other two students were charged with disorderly conduct and disruption of school operations.

All of the students face disciplinary consequences in accordance with the Charles County Public School’s Code of Student Conduct.

PFC Miedzinski is investigating.