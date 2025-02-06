Juvenile Charged with Possession of Weapon on School Grounds, Trespassing and False Statement

On Monday, February 3, 2025, at 10:20 a.m., a juvenile was observed walking outside of Mattawoman Middle School at a time when students should have been in class.

The juvenile was escorted to the administrator’s office where they provided a false name.

As administrators and a school resource officer attempted to identify the juvenile, the juvenile continued providing false names.

An administrator searched the student’s bookbag and an airsoft gun (replica revolver) was located. At that point, the juvenile fled outside where they were apprehended. A second airsoft gun (replica semi-automatic) was recovered from inside the juvenile’s pants leg.

The juvenile was positively identified as a former Mattawoman student who currently attends a different school. It is not immediately clear why the student was at Mattawoman Middle School.

In accordance with MD law, the juvenile was charged with possession of a weapon on school property, trespassing, and providing a false statement; a parent was contacted and responded to the school.

The juvenile also faces disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools in accordance with the Code of Student Conduct.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Cpl. Caballero at 301-609-3282 ext. 0573.

The investigation is ongoing.

