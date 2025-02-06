Calvert County Community Survey Results

Calvert County Government is pleased to announce the results of the latest community survey, reflecting the opinions and insights of 727 residents. The survey is done by a third-party and uses a representative sample by matching respondent data to the U.S. Census Bureau’s race, ethnicity, age and gender distributions in Calvert County.

Rake-weighting was applied as a statistical safeguard to balance out any remaining discrepancies in distribution ensuring no demographic group is overrepresented or underrepresented in the final score.

The results provide residents’ perspectives, which will assist Calvert County leaders make decisions and provide services that align with community needs.

The survey identified top areas for improvement according to residents:

Arts and Culture: Calvert County Government continues to advance initiatives to incorporate the arts into county facilities, including the addition of a mural at the Appeal Landfill and the new basketball court mural at Cove Point Park.

Public Transportation: Despite continued county efforts to better meet community transportation needs, transportation continues to score low. Calvert County is utilizing resident feedback to make public transportation more accessible and convenient for all residents, including updates to transportation route maps, the addition of two new buses, a fare-free transportation system (implemented July 1, 2024), the Name That Bus campaign, and education and outreach regarding transportation use.

Ease of Permit and Zoning Process: Calvert County Government debuted the Encompass online portal in March 2023, allowing residents and businesses to apply for building permits with comfort and ease. Many who negatively scored the ease of permitting in Calvert County had not used the new Encompass portal and many were unaware it was an option.

for building permits with comfort and ease. Many who negatively scored the ease of permitting in Calvert County had not used the new Encompass portal and many were unaware it was an option.

Additional areas of concern for residents include:

Availability of affordable housing

Availability of jobs that pay a living wage

Access to quality health care services

The survey also highlighted key areas respondents feel are strengths:

Safety: Overall safety continues to score high. The establishment of new Sheriff’s Office district stations in Dunkirk and Lusby is a significant step in maintaining and improving this essential area.

Libraries and Education: Quality of libraries and education funding are consistently praised. The recent opening of a new Twin Beaches Public Library and ongoing county funding for education reflect the county's commitment to these essential services.

The survey showed that 72% of surveyed residents expressed overall satisfaction with life in Calvert County. This significant figure highlights an overall positive sentiment within our community and motivates staff to continue working on areas needing improvement.

The survey also features a rotating section which allows county staff the opportunity to ask key questions and direct outreach to community needs. In the most recent survey 36% of respondents identified tax incentives for businesses that produce living-wage jobs as a top priority for improving employment in the county. To learn more about how the county is addressing these concerns with incentives and grant opportunities, visit the Economic Development page at www.ChooseCalvert.com. Additionally, 49% of survey participants expressed interest in learning more reasons for businesses to relocate to Calvert County. The Economic Development team offers a Community Profile at www.ChooseCalvert.com/CommunityProfile showcasing the county’s economic strengths, workforce capabilities and quality of life features that make Calvert County a desirable destination for business growth and investment.

Full survey results are available at www.calvertcountymd.gov/SurveyResults.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.