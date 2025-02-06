Anne Arundel County Police Department Announces Opening of Real-Time Information Center (RTIC)

Millersville, MD (February 4, 2025) – Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Anne Arundel County Police Department today announced the opening of the state-of-the-art Real-Time Information Center (RTIC), a groundbreaking initiative that will enhance public safety and revolutionize crime prevention.

The RTIC will serve as a central hub, analyzing and sharing real-time information to enable rapid response to crime and public safety threats, equipping officers with advanced tools to better protect themselves and the community.

“We invested in the new Real Time Information Center because we knew it would be a game-changer for public safety in Anne Arundel County,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “Equipping first responders with real-time data and technology helps save lives by giving our first responders the tools they need to act faster and more effectively.”



The RTIC uses advanced technology, including real-time situational awareness platforms, CCTV and other security cameras, license plate readers, and data analytics, to monitor critical incidents in real-time, providing officers with instant, actionable intelligence. This real-time access empowers Anne Arundel County Police officers to proactively address crime, mitigate public safety threats, and improve emergency response times.

“The technology our Real-Time Information Center provides, places immediate access to critical, potentially life-saving information within our police officers’ purview, enhancing their ability to safeguard Anne Arundel County. This is 21st-century innovative, smart policing at its finest,” said Anne Arundel County Chief of Police Amal E. Awad.

Beyond crime response and prevention, the RTIC will improve investigations, enabling detectives to solve cases more efficiently. By analyzing real-time data and crime patterns, the center will provide valuable insights, helping law enforcement identify emerging threats and take a more informed, data-driven approach to policing.

“Community Connect,” a key RTIC program, allows residents to voluntarily register their home security cameras to support crime prevention. If a crime occurs nearby, registered residents may be asked to share relevant footage, which could be crucial evidence. The RTIC will then review any submitted video. The Police Department will never have live access to residential camera feeds.

Businesses can participate in “Community Connect” by either registering their security cameras (like residents) or sharing live video directly with the RTIC during an active incident. This real-time access is invaluable during emergencies like active assailant events or violent crimes, enabling more effective law enforcement responses. These partnerships further augment the RTIC’s effectiveness in solving and deterring crime.

Protecting privacy and civil liberties is paramount. The RTIC will not use facial recognition with any video feeds, nor will it routinely monitor shared community video. All systems will be used solely for legitimate law enforcement purposes, such as active calls for service, criminal investigations, public safety threats, and authorized training.

The RTIC’s opening marks a significant step in the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s modernization efforts and its commitment to stronger community partnerships. The center will serve as a hub for collaboration among emergency services, local, state, and federal law enforcement, businesses, and the community, ensuring a unified approach to enhancing public safety.

For more information about the RTIC and the Community Connect program, please visit connectannearundel.org or www.aacounty.org/rtic.

