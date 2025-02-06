Statement from the Maryland Office of the Comptroller on 1099-G Printing Error

February 6, 2025

The Office of the Comptroller has identified a printing malfunction that led to a limited batch of roughly 6,000 1099-G forms going to incorrect addresses. The printing error did not impact other tax forms produced by the agency.

There was no external data breach; this was an internal issue. Individuals who mistakenly received another person’s information should destroy the document immediately.

The correct 1099 will be mailed to affected individuals this week, and the correct information is also available to view through the General Accounting Division Online Service Center.

In the coming days, our agency will also provide additional instructions to affected individuals regarding credit monitoring services paid for by the Office of the Comptroller. Additionally, our agency will establish a dedicated email address, phone line, and website for impacted individuals. Affected taxpayers can also email [email protected] with the subject line “1099G Issue” with questions or concerns.

We sincerely apologize for not catching the error and for any distress this incident may cause the affected individuals. We will be altering our process in the future on printing jobs to ensure this type of incident does not ever happen again.

This entry was posted on February 6, 2025 at 5:31 am and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, Community, County, More News, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.