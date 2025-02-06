Little Flower School “Shipwrecked! Pirates And Mermaids” Benefit Auction Returns March 1st, 2025

Little Flower School will host its annual spring benefit auction, with a theme of “Shipwrecked! Pirates and Mermaids” March 1, 2025, from 5-10 p.m. at the school.

Tickets, which are $100 for one and $175 for couples, include a Southern Maryland-style dinner by Rita B. Catering, drink specials, silent and live auctions, games and raffles.

Again this year, the school is offering a 2025-2026 tuition waiver raffle, with winners announced at the auction (winner does not need to be present to win).

The winner will receive a full credit toward one child’s 2025-2026 tuition (excluding students at the Early Learning Center) or $2,000.

Raffle tickets are $100 per chance and can be purchased at https://littleflowercatholic.org/tuition-waiver-raffle-fundraiser.

To purchase tickets to the spring benefit auction (ages 21 and up only), visit https://littleflowercatholic.org/auction. Hurry! Tickets are selling fast.

For more information on the auction, to donate items or sponsor the event, email [email protected].

About Little Flower School: Little Flower School, in partnership with the family, is a Roman Catholic community devoted to the growth of the whole child. We celebrate the uniqueness of each child and strive to provide students with the opportunity to realize their academic potential in a diverse and changing world.

Follow Little Flower School on social media, or visit https://www.littleflowercatholic.org.