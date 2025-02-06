Registration Opens for the 2025 Keys to Senior Independence Series

Do you want to know how to access Medicare, Medicaid, or other similar programs and services? Do you have questions about Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia? Do you want to learn about St. Mary’s County Legal Aid, how to avoid scams, and reduce debt? Get connected and get the information you need at the Department of Aging & Human Services (DAHS) Keys to Senior Independence series!

The Keys to Senior Independence series will be held on Mondays, from March 17–April 7, 2025, from 6–9 p.m., at the College of Southern Maryland in Leonardtown (Building C, Room 206).

This year’s presentation topics are:

Rethinking Aging & Financial Planning (Monday, March 17)

Join us to learn about programs offered through DAHS! Our programs, ranging from nutrition services and health promotion to elder advocacy and caregiver support, help older adults in St. Mary’s County maintain their health and independence. Additionally, a representative from PNC Bank will talk about how to make the most of your money as you age.

Mental Health & Cognitive Decline (Monday, March 24)

This evening will cover several facets of mental health, including information on Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia.

Financial Health/ Identity Protection (Monday, March 31)

Speakers this week will discuss scams directed toward the aging population and how to detect, avoid, and report them, along with legal information and financial options for older adults!

Physical Health (Monday, April 7)

Speakers this week will teach participants about cardiovascular health, prostate care, living well with Lyme disease, and about the importance of preventive care.

Sign up for one presentation or all four! For more information, or to register, contact Nicoletta Pollice, Outreach Specialist with DAHS at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1074, or via email to [email protected].