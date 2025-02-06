Charles County Public School Students Compete in Winter Chess Tournament

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) hosted its annual winter chess tournament February 1, 2025, at Henry E. Lackey High School, with 150 students competing.

The tournament was open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Students play peers at their or near their grade level. In between official games, students could practice with pick-up games in the practice areas set up outside of the cafeteria where the tournament games were played.

“I really like chess,” Ethan Claggett, an eighth-grade student at Piccowaxen Middle School, said. “It requires a lot of strategy and critical thinking.” Claggett was named the champion in the eighth-grade division. He and his friend, Nathaniel Irwin, who is also in eighth grade at Piccowaxen, have been participating in the chess tournament for the past few years. Irwin was 4 years old when his father introduced him to the game. He continues to enjoy the game because “it takes intellectual skills and thinking,” Irwin said. Both he and Claggett said they will continue honing their strategies and testing them out in future tournaments. “Why stop now,” Irwin said.

Students competed in four rounds of grade-level division play, and one champion was named per grade level. Champions received a trophy, and all other participants received medals. Felix Cummings served as the tournament director.

The following students earned the champion award in their grade-level division.

Cassie Brielle Redifer, kindergarten, Indian Head Elementary School.

Chinenye Onodugo, first grade, private school student.

Gavin White, second grade, C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School.

Alexander Trout, third grade, William B. Wade Elementary School.

Eze Onodugo, fourth grade, private school student.

Tessie Castellon, fifth grade, Indian Head.

David Trout, sixth grade, Theodore G. Davis Middle School.

Sebastian Estonactoc, seventh grade, Davis.

Ethan Claggett, eighth grade, Piccowaxen Middle School.

James McDonald, freshman, St. Charles High School.

Dylan Mangan, sophomore, North Point High School.

Mason Truesdell, junior, Westlake High School.

Alfred Johann Cruz, senior, Westlake.

