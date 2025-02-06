Lexington Park Man Arrested on Felony Drug and Firearm Charges

A Lexington Park man is facing multiple felony drug and firearm charges following an arrest by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on February 6, 2025.

According to court documents, James A. Chase, 65, of Lexington Park, was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, proceeds from a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) offense, and possession of CDS (not cannabis).

The arrest was made by Deputy J. Senatore of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Chase’s charges include:

CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics (Felony)

Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime (Felony)

CDS Proceeds from Offense (Felony)

CDS Possession – Not Cannabis (Misdemeanor)

The exact circumstances of Chase’s arrest, including the quantity of drugs or type of firearm allegedly involved, have not yet been disclosed, but we will provide details as soon as they become available.