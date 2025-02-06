UPDATE: Lexington Park Man Arrested – $100,000 in Cash, Cocaine, and Firearm Seized in Narcotics Investigation

UPDATE 2/7/2025: On February 6, 2025, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Allen Chase, 65, of Lexington Park, following an ongoing investigation into suspected drug-related activities. The operation, led by the Vice Narcotics Unit with support from the Patrol Division and Criminal Intelligence Unit, culminated in a traffic stop and the execution of search warrants for Chase’s person, vehicle, and residence.

The investigation had identified Chase as the primary target, with detectives observing him leaving his residence on Kent Drive earlier that morning. He was driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee. At approximately 6:35 PM, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road, during which they detained Chase and executed a search warrant on his vehicle. Inside, deputies discovered more than ten individually packaged bags of suspected cocaine, $400 in U.S. currency, and other drug-related paraphernalia. A presumptive field test later confirmed the substance as cocaine.

Simultaneously, detectives executed a search and seizure warrant at Chase’s residence in the 46000 block of Kent Drive in Lexington Park. Inside the home, investigators uncovered a substantial drug operation. Multiple tied-off bags containing approximately three ounces (nearly 100 grams) of cocaine were recovered, along with drug paraphernalia, including discarded packaging materials, a digital scale coated with cocaine residue, and multiple cell phones. Detectives also discovered over $100,000 in cash, suggesting proceeds from drug sales, and a loaded Harrington & Richardson 12-gauge shotgun. The shotgun, found in Chase’s bedroom, had a live shell in the chamber with its hammer cocked, appearing ready to fire. The proximity of the weapon to the large quantity of drugs and cash indicated it was intended to protect the stash and proceeds.

Following the search, Chase was read his Miranda rights, which he waived. During questioning, he admitted to owning the cocaine, the cash, and the shotgun. He further acknowledged that a significant portion of the cash represented ill-gotten gains from drug sales he had conducted over the past four to five years.

Detectives charged Chase with multiple offenses, including possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, possession of proceeds from CDS-related offenses, and CDS-possession not cannabis. Chase was transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he is being held pending further legal proceedings.

