No Injuries Reported After Collision Involving Department of Emergency Services Vehicle

On Saturday, February 8, 2025, at approximately 11:10 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to Great Mills Road and Midway Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported Departmental Motor vehicle collision involving MDO18.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved with two patients for evaluation.

All occupants of both vehicles denied transport and remained on the scene.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are handling the crash report.

The MDO (Medical Duty Officer) is part of the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services.

